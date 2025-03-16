Draymond drops perfect one-word response to Moody's ‘nightmare' remark

Draymond Green approves.

After Moses Moody called Green's version of Steph Curry's "night night" celebration the "nightmare" following the Warriors' 97-94 win over the New York Knicks on Saturday night at Chase Center, the Golden State veteran responded with a suitable one-word reaction on his Instagram story.

"Spooky," Green wrote with several laughing emojis.

Draymond approves of Moody’s name for his night night celly 😂



[via @Money23Green’s IG] pic.twitter.com/PFRKhsWEr5 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2025

Green hit the night night after his driving layup with 25.8 seconds remaining secured Golden State's win -- the last laugh after he and Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns were going at it all game.

DRAYMOND DROPPED A "NIGHT NIGHT" ON THE KNICKS 😴pic.twitter.com/UDPgczUAUu — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 16, 2025

Following the Warriors' seventh consecutive win, Moody told NBC Sports Bay Area's Kerith Burke about Golden State's special name for Green's version of Curry's iconic celebration.

"We say in the locker room, Draymond does the 'nightmare,' " Moody told Burke. "Nah, but it's cool. That's something obviously started with Steph, but he passed it on, moved it around and the whole team is sending them home."

Spooky indeed.

