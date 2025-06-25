Draymond Green explained why his mother, Mary Babers, no longer watches his games.

The 35-year-old detailed why his mom cannot bring herself to watch the Warriors anymore.

“My mom doesn’t watch [my] games anymore,” Green said Tuesday on “The Pivot” podcast. “She’ll check the box score. It brings her anxiety [to watch my games] at this point in my career. Because she’s like, ‘Just be done, you did it. Just move on.’ And I’m like, ‘Nah, mom, I’ve got more to give.’ So, she can’t watch anymore.”

Green has been a lightning rod for controversy due to his physical style of play, which has landed him in hot water with the NBA on multiple occasions during his playing career. As one of the league’s elite defenders, it’s all just part of the job, but it’s difficult for his family to see him put himself into harm’s way on a nightly basis.

Green has no intention of hanging it up any time soon, though, as he and the rest of Golden State chase another NBA championship. The 35-year-old stayed out of trouble for the majority of the season and was named to the 2024-25 Kia NBA All-Defensive First Team.

Now, Green, Steph Curry and Jimmy Butler will look to build cohesion during the offseason as they prepare for another deep playoff run. Just don’t expect to see Babers watching the games.

