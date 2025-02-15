Draymond seeks NBA Skills Challenge revenge in front of home fans

OAKLAND – Draymond Green isn’t new to NBA All-Star Weekend. The Warriors star is a four-time champion and also a four-time All-Star, having earned the honor in three consecutive seasons from 2016 through 2018, and again in 2022.

Though Green won’t be playing in Sunday night’s All-Star Game at Chase Center, he will be taking part in Saturday night’s festivities in the NBA Skills Challenge. That, too, isn’t a first for Green.

It was nine years ago when Green last participated in the Skills Challenge, and the event looked much different.

A 25-year-old Green in his first All-Star Game appearance went against Karl-Anthony Towns head-to-head in the 2016 Skills Challenge, and he looked to be in the lead for a win at the start. Green and Towns were at the same pace dribbling through obstacles, and Green even successfully made his pass before Towns. By the time Green made his layup, Towns barely had crossed the 3-point line.

But then came the final test of actually making a three.

Green twice missed from the top of the arc, first falling short and then shooting too deep. As his second try bounced off the back of the rim, Towns, a rookie at the time, swished his second attempt to advance to the next round.

“Being in the Skills Challenge, I've done it once before and didn't quite succeed at it,” Green said Saturday at Oakland Arena.

This time around, Green will be paired with his Warriors teammate Moses Moody. They’re one of four teams, joined by Team Spurs (Chris Paul and Victor Wembanyama), Team Cavs (Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley) and Team Rooks (Alex Sarr and Zaccharie Risacher).

"I just really wanted to be a part of it,” Green said. “I figured if I'm ever going to do it again, what better place than to do it at home."

The Skills Challenge is the first event of All-Star Saturday night, which also will include the 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

Green and Moody’s complete package of dribbling, passing and shooting will be put to the test. On the season, Moody is shooting 37.5 percent from three and Green has a 34.3 3-point percentage.

"My best skill? I think my best skill is my IQ,” Green said.

If smarts and shooting on home-court hoops are a real advantage, the two Warriors will take any upper hand they can get against a tough field as Green looks to avenge his previous Skills Challenge loss nearly a decade later.

