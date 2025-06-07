Draymond details his mom's brutal trash talk during Warriors games

You thought Draymond Green’s trash talking was good?

The 35-year-old says the apple doesn't fall far from the tree.

Green joined "Jimmy Kimmel Live" and shared how his mom has never gotten into a player's face the way Tyrese Haliburton's dad did when the Pacers faced the Milwaukee Bucks in first-round Western Conference playoff series.

That said, the four-time NBA champion did add that his mom has a habit of trash-talking his own teammates.

"My mom, since I was a child, has been the mom who, like, from the stands, she yells, ‘You suck!’ But the thing about my mom is she talks bad about all the players on my team,” Green told Kimmel on Thursday.

Kimmel was surprised when Green said that his mom, Mary Babers, insults his own teammates, which led to the four-time NBA All-Star elaborating.

“She kills them, but she absolutely annihilates me,” Green added. “I’ve always heard like the stories from it where in the beginning a parent would almost want to get snappy at her and as they continue to watch, they realize how badly she talks about me. They’re just like, “Oh, that’s not a problem what she’s saying about my kid.'"

Green acknowledged his mom's trash talk has been going on for as long as he can remember.

“When I was younger I could always hear it because the gyms were smaller, and I used to sometimes turn around and be like, ‘Ma, stop!,' Green concluded. “She wouldn’t talk to me for days after I did that. She’d be mad at me as if I did something wrong.”

Green, notorious for his trash talking since entering the NBA in 2012, is recognized by many players as the league's player with the best verbal jabs.

It sounds like his mom may have him beat, though.

