Draymond offers truth bomb on Warriors GM Dunleavy's offseason moves

Draymond Green is impressed with how the Warriors front office handled the always-turbulent NBA offseason.

Speaking to reporters during Warriors Media Day, the 34-year-old gave his take on Golden State’s lack of significant roster moves.

“To see them stand pat and say, 'No, we're going to pluck away, we're going to sign a Buddy Hield, we're going to sign a De'Anthony Melton, we're going to sign a Kyle Anderson,' and just pluck away and chip away at it, I thought that was incredible,” Green told reporters. “I thought it shows who this organization is, and it is a testament to Mike Dunleavy and who he is as a basketball mind, a guy who's grown up in the NBA his whole life. Like I said, in most situations, you see someone panic, and they make a move that sets them back for five years.

“One move in this league, it can pretty much set you up for how the next 10 years of your organization is going to go. Sometimes the best deal you can make is to not make a deal, and I think we did a great job in going out and getting pieces that are going to help this team grow, that will allow young guys the opportunity to grow and yet keeping the future of this organization as bright as it's ever been.”

While the Warriors made overtures for All-Star forward Paul George and angled for a potential Lauri Markkanen trade, Golden State’s roster remained relatively the same aside from replacing Klay Thompson, Chris Paul and Dario Sario with Hield, Anderson and Melton.

Dunleavy and the rest of the Golden State brass are banking on those solid veteran additions, as well as the continued development of young stars like Jonathan Kuminga, Moses Moody, Brandin Podziemski and Trayce Jackson-Davis.

With Steph Curry continuing to play at a high level, there are plenty of reasons for optimism with the 2024-2025 NBA season approaching.

Signing a superstar free agent or pulling off a big trade would have pushed the franchise even deeper into the luxury tax apron or forced the trade of numerous draft picks. Instead, the Warriors retain plenty of roster flexibility heading into the start of the season.

Time will tell if the lack of roster changes will get the Warriors back into the playoffs in the rugged Western Conference.

