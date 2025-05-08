Warriors forward Draymond Green is an elite NBA playoff performer, despite what his critics believe.

The four-time NBA champion's latest feature shows just how dominant he has been during the Warriors' dynastic run, which began when they made the playoffs in Green's rookie 2012-13 season.

With six assists in the Warriors' Western Conference semifinal Game 1 win over the Minnesota Timberwolves on Tuesday night, Green now has 1,003 career playoff dimes.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Combined with his 1,438 career playoff rebounds, Green became the eighth player in NBA history to have at least 1,000 postseason boards and assists.

Draymond Green is in some elite company after reaching 1000 rebounds and 1000 assists in the playoffs 🙌 pic.twitter.com/1bREghBHhI — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) May 7, 2025

Green joins LeBron James, Michael Jordan, Kobe Bryant, Larry Bird, Magic Johnson, Scottie Pippen and Jason Kidd as the only players to accomplish the feat.

The 35-year-old enters Tuesday's Game 2 No. 25 on the NBA's postseason rebound list, with a good chance to move into the top 20 all-time by the end of the series against the Timberwolves.

As for assists, Green is No. 15 on the all-time postseason list, and he sits just 19 helpers away from matching Jordan's 1,022. If the Warriors advance to the Western Conference finals, the four-time NBA All-Star has a chance to catch Bryant at 1,040 and Pippen at 1,048.

Green has put his stamp on the NBA postseason record books and has no intention of stopping now.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast