Why Draymond believes Mavericks won stunning Luka-AD trade

While the court of public opinion, and the overwhelming majority of NBA analysts, believe the Los Angeles Lakers won the stunning Luka Dončić-for-Anthony Davis trade with the Dallas Mavericks, Draymond Green disagrees.

The Warriors forward, on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," explained why he believes Dallas, not Los Angeles, actually won the trade ... at least for now.

"In the interim, right now today, Dallas," Green stated. "Because, and the reason I say that, [is because] that's a made team. You've got Luka now, if you're the Lakers, but now you don't have a big. You don't have a starting-caliber center. And so, I think for them now, they have to figure out how to build the team.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

"Like you've got [LeBron James], you've got Luka, you've got Austin Reaves, but now you've got to figure out how to build the team out. So now at some point they'll need to get a big. So I think, as of right now currently as it stands today, you lace 'em up and go out there and play tomorrow, it's Dallas. But I don't think this was a move the Lakers were making to say 'We're betting right now for today.' I think what the Lakers' thought was 'This team ain't great, we're not winning a championship. We've got a chance to get Luka Dončić, this gives us a chance to possibly sign a couple guys and compete right now with Luka and LeBron ...'"

"I think currently as it stands, the Mavs. But this is a right-now and long-term play for the Lakers. And so as they build the team out, that can change."

The trade sent shockwaves throughout the NBA, and will be remembered as one of the most memorable 'Where were you?' moments in sports history.

Green remembers exactly where he was, and was just as stunned as everyone else.

"I personally was at the Warriors poker charity night when the trade went down," Green recalled. "Steph [Curry's] two tables behind me and Steph goes 'Draymond, you see this?' I had heard the Warriors were looking at maybe some trades and all of that. He goes 'You see this?' And I'm like 'See what?' He's like 'The trade.' I said 'They did it?' I'm thinking he's talking about something that just came up with us.

"He's like 'Luka and AD.' I'm saying 'Huh?' I walk around to his table, he showed me the phone, I'm like -- the question that everyone had -- 'Is this real?' I look closer, it's from Shams [Charania], it's real. If it comes from Shams, you can get your bottom dollar it's real. I was at a -- I'm still at a loss for words."

While the Warriors reportedly are looking to make a big move themselves, which Green might have alluded to in recalling his first reaction to the news of a big trade going down, Golden State now has about 24 hours to get a deal done before the league's noon PT deadline on Thursday.

And while it likely won't be as seismic as the Mavericks-Lakers trade, the Warriors still might stun the basketball world with a blockbuster trade of their own.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast