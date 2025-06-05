Why Draymond disagrees with LeBron's playoffs scheduling idea

Warriors icon Draymond Green doesn’t agree with his friend and Los Angeles Lakers forward LeBron James’ recent proposal for the NBA to give teams a month off before the playoffs to address fatigue-related injuries.

Green explained why James’ proposition might be counterproductive on Tuesday’s episode of the “Draymond Green Show” podcast.

“I know Bron talked about there being a month off before the playoffs; I don’t know that that’s possible,” Green said. “A, guys will get a bit out of shape and can have an adverse effect, guys getting back in, and all of a sudden, you pull something because it’s been a month.

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

“So I don’t know if a month is the right answer, but two weeks – ain’t no NBA player getting out of shape in two weeks, but you can get a lot healthier in two weeks.”

Green believes a month off might be too much rest for players. Though, as he mentioned, some rest might be desirable.

The four-time NBA champion cited hamstring injuries to superstar Golden State teammate Steph Curry and Denver Nuggets forward Aaron Gordon as proof that moderate recovery time can be helpful, as the pair of players didn’t have enough time to return to near 100 percent amid their respective teams’ eventual eliminations.

Green explained how the current postseason format generally has teams playing every other day, which doesn’t leave much time for rest between travel, rehab and schematics.

“You look at Steph Curry pulling a hamstring … Aaron Gordon saying there should be two days in between games – I agree,” Green said. “Here’s the thing: if you end up with a series like [against] Houston, and there’s a day in between games, that’s a four-hour flight from San Francisco to Houston on a day in between games, your rest day.

“By the time you land in Houston, it’s eight o'clock at night … By the time you make it to the hotel, it’s dark. … everything’s quick, you’re trying to get ready for bed. So the recovery process ain’t great.”

James’ proposition probably isn’t the answer. But Green – and probably all of Dub Nation – would like to see an NBA playoffs where rest allows the best players to stay on the floor.

“Is it about bunching in games, or is it about the best team winning and putting your best product out there on the floor for the fans? And I think that’s where you run into the issue,” Green said.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast