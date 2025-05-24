Trending
Draymond claps back at Knicks fan for Warriors Cancun diss

By Tristi Rodriguez

There's not much you can get past Draymond Green.

As Green joined TNT's NBA playoff coverage following the Warriors' second-round exit, the Golden State veteran had a unique interaction with a fan during Game 2 of the Eastern Conference finals between the New York Knicks and Indiana Pacers at Madison Square Garden.

"Cancun! Cancun! How was Cancun?" the Knicks fan shouted at Green.

The man continued to repeat himself before Green shared a slick response.

"Can you afford to go?" Green said before walking away.

The Warriors' rollercoaster 2024-25 NBA season came to an end after falling to the Minnesota Timberwolves in five games in the Western Conference semifinals.

Meanwhile, New York, after defeating the Detroit Pistons in the first round and reigning NBA champion Boston Celtics in the Eastern Conference semifinals, is down 0-2 in their quest to the 2025 NBA Finals. The Knicks will have their hands full as the series now is headed to Indiana.

And for the sake of that fan, he better hope the Knicks can turn things around, or his team will be joining Green and the Warriors in Cancun.

