Draymond torches KAT for defensive effort against Jokić 

Draymond Green never is shy about voicing his basketball opinions.

On Wednesday, the Warriors star offered his thoughts on New York Knicks center Karl-Anthony Towns' defensive effort against Denver Nuggets big man Nikola Jokić.

"KAT in a full front on Joker … even if you win the game it don’t matter," Green said on X, formerly known as Twitter. "You will never hold the respect from an opponent to win at the highest level… pride must make you sit down and guard, even if you give up 40… Winning is a mindset, and in order to win a championship…

"You have to win the mental edge… that’s why only a few guys per era win all the championships… They understand that Thing."

Towns' Knicks earned a 122-112 win over Jokić's Nuggets, with the three-time NBA MVP scoring just 17 points against New York, well below his season average of 29.7 per game.

Regardless, clearly something Towns was doing didn't sit well with Green, who widely is regarded as one of the NBA's greatest defensive players of all time.

It's not the first time Green publicly has called out Towns, after disputing the big man's claim of taking 1,500 shots per day at practice during the 2024 NBA playoffs.

Green can share his critiques with Towns in person when the Warriors face the Knicks at Madison Square Garden on March 4. Perhaps Towns will have some thoughts of his own to voice.

Regardless, Golden State's matchup with New York now should be circled on the calendar.

