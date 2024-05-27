Draymond says KAT ‘lying' about taking 1,500 shots per day

Draymond Green, serving as a TNT analyst, has spent a majority of the 2024 Western Conference finals targeting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert.

But after the Timberwolves' Game 3 loss to the Dallas Mavericks, the Warriors forward turned his attention to fellow Minnesota big man Karl-Anthony Towns, who after struggling in Sunday's 116-107 loss, said he takes at least 1,500 shots a day during practice.

"Hey Ernie, you know what 'cap' is?" Green said on TNT's "Inside the NBA" following Sunday's game.

"Yes," host Ernie Johnson responded.

"He lying," Green said. "Nobody is shooting 1,500 shots a day right now."

Draymond, Kenny, and Chuck are “calling cap” on KAT’s claim that he’s putting up 1,500 shots per day 😭 pic.twitter.com/X0Hnp5g580 — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) May 27, 2024

Fellow TNT analyst Kenny Smith, a 48 percent shooter during his 10-year NBA career, agreed with Green.

"I'm a shooter. I never took shots. I did makes," Smith said. "So to make 300 in a day takes about 45 minutes. So if you're taking 1,500, it's going to take you about two and a half hours. And you're already practicing, so it's cap."

Towns, an NBA All-Star this season and self-proclaimed greatest shooting big man in NBA history, finished 5-of-18 from the field in the Timberwolves' loss Sunday, including 0-of-8 from 3-point range.

"I'm putting up to 1,500 shots a day and shot so well all playoffs," Towns told reporters after the game. "Confidence is extremely high and to be having these unfortunate bounces and these looks that are just not going in it's tough. It's tough for sure. Confidence wise, I just got to keep shooting."

Green didn't hold back on Towns when breaking down what's going wrong for the No. 3-seeded Timberwolves.

"The problem with that is I actually don't think [Anthony Edwards] has dominated the ball," Green said. "If anything, I think he's gotten off of it too much. Now, KAT won't have the same amount of minutes, seconds that Ant has the ball because he's bringing it up. But I think when KAT touches the ball, it's actually sticking more than when Ant had the ball.

"So, I don't know. I mean, obviously he needs to get to the rim but he's just not answering the bell and this is who KAT's been in his career, where when the going get tough, they say he go the other way. So you got to figure that out."

More Draymond on Karl-Anthony Towns: "He's just not answering the bell. And this is who KAT's been in his career, when the going gets tough, they say he goes the other way." pic.twitter.com/eY74jnViTr — Awful Announcing (@awfulannouncing) May 27, 2024

Towns, Gobert and the Timberwolves will attempt to avoid being swept by the Mavericks in Game 4 on Tuesday.

But if Towns and Gobert don't perform well Tuesday, expect Green to come down hard on them.

