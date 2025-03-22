Draymond reveals KAT's blunt trash talk during heated matchup

Typically Draymond Green is the one delivering trash talk on the court, but the Warriors star revealed Knicks big man Karl-Anthony Towns provided plenty of commentary during their matchup last weekend.

The fued between Green and Towns took center stage during Golden State's gritty 97-94 win, but the Knicks star made sure that the four-time NBA champion wasn't the only one chirping.

On a recent episode of "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis," Green revealed what Towns told him during their intense matchup.

"I think this was a big moment for Towns in my opinion, and I'm going to go more into why I think it was a big moment, but I'm going to tell you what he said," Green explained. "He said I called him, 'soft.' I said he's soft. He said, 'You a hoe.' I said, 'oh.' He said, 'hoe, hoe, hoe.' I said get him out of here, go sit him down. Go sit him on the bench, 'Hey [Knicks coach Tom Thibodeau], get him out of here. He said, 'You a hoe!' "

Green explained that he believes Towns is an exceptional talent but could benefit from the kind of motivation the Warriors star's trash talk appeares to provide.

"So listen, I'm loving that … If Karl-Anthony Towns is my teammate, that's what I'm looking to get out of him every single night.," Green said. "I need you on this type of time, and here's why. I need to get that from him because there's guys like Karl-Anthony Towns that are that talented that sometimes they need somebody to put the battery pack in their back. And Karl-Anthony Towns in my opinion is one of those guys. Because he's got the size, he's strong as hell and he obviously has the skill.

So, if I can get you to play with that level of physicality more often than not, We're going to win way more games than we lose and I'm going to get you to be a better player than you knew or thought you were. So he would 100 percent be better off if he always played that physical, and by the way, if he played that physical all the time he'd be a lot more respected around the NBA than he is."

Towns finished with a game-high 29 points and 12 rebounds in the loss, giving the Warriors all they could handle right down to the final minute of the hard-fought game.

Green shared that if Towns plays with that chip on his shoulder in every game, it will provide an incredibly difficult challenge for the opponents tasked with slowing him down.

If KAT comes out and plays with the type of dog that he played with against me the other night, man good luck guarding Karl-Anthony Towns. The way he shoot the ball like a guard and he got that type of dog, you're not stopping him.

While the Warriors wont see the Knicks again during the 2024-25 NBA regular season, there is a chance Golden State and New York could meet in the Finals, which would provide the ultimate stage for a Green-Towns showdown that would be sure to deliver fireworks.

