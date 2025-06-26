Draymond Green knows how impactful Jordan Poole can be for an NBA team.

The Warriors forward reacted to the blockbuster trade between the Wizards and Pelicans on Tuesday that sent Poole, Saddiq Bey and the No. 40 pick in the 2025 NBA Draft to New Orleans for CJ McCollum, Kelly Olynyk and a future second-round pick, and praised the move for the Pelicans, who acquired his former championship-winning teammate.

"When I look at this Pelicans move, I like it," Green stated on the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis." "I think when you add a talent like Jordan Poole -- CJ is kind of who CJ is -- Jordan still has room for growth. I don't think we've seen the best of his growth yet. I think getting in an organization like New Orleans under Joe Dumars' leadership with Willie Green as coach will be a really good situation for him.

"I think Washington, the first year he spent adjusting. Last year he had a really good year numbers-wise, but when you're on that team it don't matter. When I look at this for the Pelicans, I look at this as a net-positive. You didn't have to go crazy from a salary-cap standpoint. I think Jordan may make a little less than CJ or right around the same amount, but I think you still got time for him to prove himself, a couple more years left on his deal. I think he's still got time to prove himself, and also with some young guys that are also looking to take that step."

Poole, whom the Warriors selected with the No. 28 pick in the 2019 NBA Draft, broke out for Golden State during its 2021-22 championship season, averaging 18.5 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.0 assists per game on 44.8-percent shooting from the field and 36.4 percent from 3-point range.

The young guard then averaged 20.4 points, 2.7 rebounds and 4.5 assists per game on 43-percent shooting from the field and 33.6 percent from 3-point range during the 2022-23 season after he was involved in a physical altercation with Green during training camp.

Golden State eventually traded Poole to Washington for veteran point guard Chris Paul during the 2023 offseason, and in two seasons with the Wizards, Poole averaged 18.8 points, 2.8 rebounds and 4.4 assists per game on 42.2-percent shooting from the field and 35.3 percent from 3-point range combined.

Green believes the Pelicans' addition of Poole, alongside forwards Zion Williamson, Herb Jones and injured guard Dejounte Murray, could make New Orleans a pesky foe in the Western Conference.

"So I think they've become a team that you've got to watch out for in the West," Green added. "They've got a lot of talent and if they can put it together they can creep up and possibly have a good year."

