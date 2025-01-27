Draymond progressing in injury rehab; Kuminga to miss more time

The Warriors issued contrasting injury updates Monday regarding forwards Draymond Green and Jonathan Kuminga.

Green, who has missed the last four games due to a left calf strain, was re-evaluated and made enough progress to be cleared for light on-court work. He is expected to rejoin Warriors practices in the coming days.

The Warriors are listing Green as day-to-day.

As for Kuminga, the news isn't as positive.

While Kuminga is progressing in his recovery from a right ankle sprain and is expected to begin light individual workouts this week, the Warriors said he will be re-evaluated in two weeks.

When Kuminga initially sustained the ankle injury on Jan. 4, coach Steve Kerr deemed it "significant." The Warriors announced a day later that the 22-year-old would be re-evaluated in three weeks.

Monday's update on Kuminga means he will miss at least five weeks. His next re-evaluation would come a few days before the NBA All-Star break, which begins on Feb. 14.

Warriors coach Steve Kerr provided details about Kuminga's injury while appearing on 95.7 The Game last Wednesday.

"[Kuminga's] progressing, but it was a pretty bad ankle sprain, and he hasn't been on the court yet or anything," Kerr told Mark Willard and Dan Dibley. "But he's getting rehab every day, and he's doing strength stuff and he's on the bike, so he's doing as well as possible. But he's nowhere close to being ready."

The Warriors have lacked a secondary scorer behind star Steph Curry since Kuminga went down, and in the 11 games he has missed, they are 4-7.

Kuminga won't return before the NBA's Feb. 6 trade deadline, so Golden State's front office will have to make roster evaluations based on the information is currently has.

