Why Draymond advised Kuminga to ‘embrace' GP2-type of role

Warriors forward Draymond Green offered teammate Jonathan Kuminga stern advice about how to approach his ever-changing role in the relatively newfound absence of Gary Payton II (thumb).

Here’s what the four-time NBA champion had to say on Friday’s edition of the “Draymond Green Show” podcast with co-host and ex-Golden State guard Baron Davis:

“I think there’s been so much chatter about JK and what he needs to do and how he needs to find his lane and this, that and other,” Green prefaced to Davis.

“What I will say with GP being out is, if I’m Jonathan Kuminga, forget what everybody’s talking about, forget what everybody’s saying, I’m saying, ‘GP, I want to guard the best guard when I come in the game. I want to be the point-of-attack defender. I’m [going to] hawk this guard. I’m going to change the momentum of the game. I’m going to embrace that.’”

Green wants the 6-foot-8, 210-pound Kuminga to use his frame and two-way potential to emerge as the lockdown defender the Warriors need with Payton out for a lengthy period.

That will be a tough – but feasible – task for Kuminga.

Before partially tearing a left thumb ligament against the Miami Heat, Payton was a Swiss Army Knife in coach Steve Kerr’s rotation. Over 58 games, Payton averaged 6.6 points, 3 rebounds and 1.3 assists per game on 58.5 percent shooting from the field with 2.6 steals and 0.8 blocks per 100 possessions.

Conversely, Kuminga is known for his scoring and has averaged a career-high 16.3 points per game on a career-low 45.3 percent shooting during the 2024-25 NBA season.

“Because we know [Kuminga] can score, right, like we know what he is capable of on the offensive end,” Green told Davis. “Imagine him embracing [Payton’s] role and saying, ‘I’m guarding the best [player]. I’m picking up [from full court]. I’m going to work myself to exhaustion because I’m going to defend so hard.’

“That’s how you win championships. And so, if I’m Jonathan Kuminga, that’s my mindset. And I think he’s more than capable of being that and doing that. And if he does, golly – changes everything.”

There always is plenty of chatter surrounding Kuminga’s game, potential and role. So, Green publicly advised Kuminga to ignore everyone and focus on stepping up in Payton’s absence, which is something totally up the four-year wing’s alley.

After all, Payton likely will miss Golden State’s final 10 games of the regular season.

