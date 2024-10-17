Why Green gives Kuminga ‘All-Star' expectations for this season

Draymond Green has believed in Warriors teammate Jonathan Kuminga for a long time.

So when NBC Sports Bay Area’s Kerith Burke asked what would make Kuminga’s 2024-25 NBA season an individual success, Green was blunt with his answer.

“All-Star,” Green told Burke in a media day interview that debuted Thursday on the "Dubs Talk" podcast.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Kuminga certainly is on the path to becoming an All-Star, as he averaged career highs in points (16.1), rebounds (4.8), assists (2.2) and minutes (26.3) last season.

Entering his fourth NBA campaign, Kuminga is primed for an increase in virtually all categories and opportunities -- especially with Warriors icon Klay Thompson now on the Dallas Mavericks and the Warriors needing consistent production.

Green added what Kuminga must do to reach his first NBA All-Star Game.

“Score the basketball,” Green added about Kuminga to Burke. “[He] has to be a great scorer. He needs to be above 20 points per game, six [to] seven rebounds a night, and we need to win. Especially if you want to become a first-time All-Star. We know what he’s capable of and we believe in him.

“Anything less than an All-Star is a failure for him.”

Steph Curry has been the Warriors’ lone NBA All-Star since Green and Andrew Wiggins joined him during the 2021-22 season. Kuminga making it, too, would mean he has evolved into the player Golden State desperately needs him to be -- and always envisioned he could become.

Kuminga himself doesn’t mind the high expectations Green placed on him. Instead, the 22-year-old embraces them.

“It means a lot,” Kuminga told Burke at media day when asked about Green's praise. “Draymond is that one guy that believes in me. [Green] always trusts me.

“I had to earn his respect. Draymond’s not going to give you those types of props if you don’t show it. For him to believe in you, you have to show him you can do it. [It] motivated me to have a great summer to make him proud. He’s always pushing me, helping me [and] guiding me.”

Green and Kuminga have grown close over the years. The two share great on-court chemistry and often hang out away from the court.

So, Kuminga would love to live up to Green's standards. The young forward is even more determined when considering San Francisco’s Chase Center is hosting 2025 NBA All-Star Weekend.

“That would make it better," Kuminga told Burke. "Put out for the Bay Area fans. Going to work to it. Hopefully, God turns me into an All-Star this year.”

Big things seem to be coming for Kuminga, and the Warriors would appreciate him reaching Green’s high bar this season.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast