Why Draymond disagrees with Mazzulla's NBA fighting proposition

Draymond Green is not thrilled with Boston Celtics coach Joe Mazzulla’s idea of having more fights in the NBA.

The All-NBA forward laid out why having full-on fighting would be a bad idea during a segment on "The Draymond Green Show."

“One thing I would say to Joe Mazzulla is fighting [is how] you get [thrown] out of this league,” Green told Baron Davis. “I get what Joe is trying to get at and more so what he’s saying is the intensity and the sh—talking , guys getting testy, we take so much of that out of the game today.

“And so I think that’s what he’s getting at. But like actual physical fights, Joe I’m here to petition against you because no we’re not doing that. Where that almost led me, I don’t want none of that.”

Green's comments hold a lot of weight as one of the NBA's most physical and confrontational players. After many incidents, Green was suspended indefinitely for striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkić in the face last season.

Mazzulla has expressed interest in spicing up the game with less referee involvement in breaking up fights, akin to professional hockey. The NBA is very strict about policing fights and has historically levied huge fines and suspensions against any players who engage in it.

Given the growing popularity of the NBA, it’s a bit of a stretch to suggest that the league is losing out on entertainment value by not allowing brawls to break out and benches to clear.

From Green’s perspective, it makes sense: it’s better for the league's health if players are prevented from beating each other into a pulp for entertainment purposes.

