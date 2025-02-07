Why Draymond believes Butler will be ‘perfect fit' on Warriors

Draymond Green believes Jimmy Butler seamlessly will fit with the Warriors.

Speaking to the media after Golden State's 120-112 loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Thursday, Green was asked how he feels about Butler joining the Warriors.

“I’m excited to get Jimmy here,” Green told reporters. “We know who Jimmy is and what he’s capable of and we need that. We need that type of fire. So, definitely looking forward to him bringing his toughness, his leadership, his scoring ability, [his ability to get to the free-throw line], defense, just everything he brings. I think it’ll be the perfect fit.”

Butler’s blockbuster trade ended a furious trade deadline period where many superstar players were moved to different teams.

The 35-year-old’s relationship with the Miami Heat had deteriorated to the point where he requested a trade earlier this season. Eventually, the Warriors were able to make it happen, trading Andrew Wiggins, Kyle Anderson and a protected first-round draft pick to Miami, and Dennis Schroder and Lindy Waters III to the Detroit Pistons to complete the three-team deal.

With Butler signing a new contract extension with the Warriors, he is expected to be the second scoring option behind Steph Curry for at least the next two seasons.

A six-time NBA All-Star known for his postseason exploits as “Playoff Jimmy,” he led the Heat to the NBA Finals twice in his five years in Miami and made it to the Eastern Conference finals three times.

Still, there’s risk involved with bringing a capricious player like Butler to Golden State, but given the team’s recent struggles, something had to change.

Green, Curry and the rest of the Warriors know what Butler brings, specifically an ability to make clutch shots at the end of games in high-pressure situations.

Any concerns about how Butler will fit in with Golden State have been put aside for now as long as the team starts finding ways to win again.

