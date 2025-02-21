Kerr's new-look small-ball lineup faces stiff challenges

SAN FRANCISCO – Steve Kerr says he plans to stay with his latest starting lineup, his 33rd in 55 games. He also says it’s imperative the Warriors improve their point-of-attack defense.

Can that happen with Stephen Curry and Brandin Podziemski as the starting guards?

Or must Jimmy Butler and Moses Moody come to their aid?

“Ahhhh, yeah,” Kerr told NBC Sports Bay Area after practice Thursday. “These are all good questions.”

The coach then allowed himself a brief chuckle. This is a challenge. A quandary. Kerr knows a backcourt featuring Curry and Podziemski can generate plenty of offense, but neither is going to make a case to be named to the NBA All-Defensive team.

“We just have to keep trying to put the best two-way lineups we can on the floor,” Kerr said. “I liked Steph, BP and Moses in (the win at) Houston. It was a good combination. Moses is capable of guarding elite perimeter players, BP's doing a good job of that as well. We've mixed in some zone. There are different things you do to try to counteract any deficiencies that you have.

“But I feel pretty good about going forward with this lineup and because it's the best chance for a two-way, effective lineup. Which is ultimately what you need.”

That means Curry and Podziemski in the backcourt, Butler at small forward, Moody at power forward and Draymond Green at center. Average height: 6-foot-5. And Draymond, being barely one inch above that, always has been the essential ingredient to success. His uniqueness as a defender allows him to competently guard all five positions, from 6-foot guards to 7-foot centers.

That uniqueness, however, has been best when Green is used judiciously. Kerr historically has limited his Draymond minutes at center to avoid some of the physical rigors that come with battling men five or six inches taller, and 30 or 40 pounds heavier.

So, this new lineup is a gamble. With the smallish backcourt, and Curry turning 37 next month. With the smallish center, and Green turning 35 next month.

“It’s a little easier to do now that there's only 27 games left in the season,” Kerr explained. “Starting him at the five doesn't feel as daunting as it would have in October, which was why we were adamant about you know starting big.

“But we're now at the point of the season where it's doable. Our team has changed with Jimmy, and it feels like the right thing to do, to start Draymond at the five. He'll still play some at the four, but we’ll figure it out.”

That’s where the Warriors are. Deep into the “figure it out” phase. With a 28-27 record that has them in 10th place in the rugged Western Conference, they’re hoping a new lineup and a post-Jimmy bump over the final seven weeks can lift them from their three-month stay in Hotel Mediocrity.

Fact is, Golden State’s defense has been inconsistent, terrific at times, atrocious at other times. The offense has been prone to long naps and brief spells of startling ineffectiveness. That is, with the dimension added by Butler showing signs of improvement.

And it should get better when Jonathan Kuminga returns. The 22-year-old forward did not participate in “live” scrimmaging Thursday, which indicates he’ll miss Golden State’s game Friday night at Sacramento. It’s apparent, though, that his return is a matter of days, not weeks.

Which brings to another question that can’t be answered until Kuminga is back on the court. Knowing Kerr’s commitment to spacing, would he dare to play Kuminga in lineups with Butler and Green?

“We're definitely going to roll it out there,” Kerr said. “You’ve got to put your best players on the floor. Once JK is back, that lineup will be featured at times. And we've got to sort through it and see you know what makes the most sense in terms of the actions that we're running and what we're doing defensively all that stuff.

Consider that an emphatic “yes.” Are there ways that trio can offset the obvious spacing concerns?

“Hopefully,” Kerr said. “We don't know. But we won't know until we try it out.”

With the Warriors entering what veteran center Kevon Looney described as “go time,” there are more questions than answers. Such uncertainty cannot bring comfort. Many problems to solve, little time to solve them.

Yet optimism is abundant in Golden State.

Kerr can only hope the outcomes are positive. That the point-of-attack defense materializes, that the spacing can be offset by defense and pace, that the new lineup will bring a level of proficiency too often missing this season.

Buckle up, Dub Nation. Know that, even in the post-Butler era, there will be turbulence. The response will determine how this team finishes.

