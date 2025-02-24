Draymond believes only ‘losers' get frustrated with Butler

Fiery Warriors forward Draymond Green understands similarly mannered and misperceived teammate Jimmy Butler.

The four-time NBA champion took to his “Draymond Green Show” podcast and detailed how Butler might rub unfamiliar people the wrong way.

“Jimmy is an overcommunicator,” Green said (h/t ClutchPoints’ Josue Pavon). “Jimmy is going to come to you before something even happens – like, ‘If this happens, we’re gonna do this.’ And I’ll be honest with you, I get how people could get tired of Jimmy. If you’re not a basketball head, if you don’t love this game and you overcommunicate like Jimmy, dot every ‘I’ and cross every ‘T,’ losers will get frustrated with that.”

Golden State’s core of Steph Curry and Green is all about winning; anyone can look at the Warriors’ trophy case for proof. And, while Green didn’t mention any names, it’s clear that Butler is in an environment that couldn’t be emulated in Miami, as the Heat’s old trio of Tyler Herro, Bam Adebayo and Butler finished ringless through five-and-a-half campaigns together.

In discussing Butler on the podcast, Green also cited a moment from Sunday’s win that demonstrated the wing’s complex leadership, which can be embraced or rejected depending on the player. During a timeout, Butler acted as coach Steve Kerr and drew up plays beside Green and guard Brandin Podziemski, seemingly directing his engaged teammates.

Coach Jimmy cooking something up 👀 pic.twitter.com/aIcbbBOm7w — 95.7 The Game (@957thegame) February 22, 2025

Some players, especially with résumés like Green's, wouldn’t want to be lectured or advised by another player. But Green and Podziemski evidently watched and learned from Butler, and the Warriors have won five of their first six games after their blockbuster trade with the Heat, so things must be working.

“If you don’t love, eat, and breathe this – and, more importantly, winning – you can get frustrated with that,” Green said about being Butler’s teammate. “I can see, in two or three weeks – whatever it’s been – how someone could get frustrated with Jimmy.

“Because most people aren’t winners.”

Green knows what it’s like to be viewed as a troublemaker or distraction all too well; so after warning Butler before he was dealt to Golden State, it seems the two are getting along fine and probably are more relatable than most duos in the league.

