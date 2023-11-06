Draymond calls out NBA after below-belt kick in Warriors' loss to Cavs

Warriors forward Draymond Green is very familiar with the consequences of dealing a below-the-belt kick during an NBA game.

So when he was on the receiving end of one from Jarrett Allen during Golden State's 115-104 loss to the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday, Green took issue with the lack of repercussions in the aftermath.

"The Draymond Green Rule is only a rule when Draymond Green is delivering ... cool," Green wrote on his Instagram story after the game.

Green took the hit from Allen in the first quarter and fell to the Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse floor in pain. It appeared to be an accident as the two went up for a rebound, and no foul was called on the play. Green stayed in the game and finished with 18 points on 5-of-11 shooting with a pair of 3-pointers, three rebounds, eight assists, three steals and a block.

In past experiences with kicks of his own, Green has faced consequences multiple times. Green was assessed a Flagrant 2 foul and fined during the 2016 Western Conference finals for delivering a kick to Oklahoma City Thunder center Steven Adams' groin, and then a subsequent Flagrant 1 foul during the NBA Finals that year after a scuffle with LeBron James infamously resulted in Green's suspension and a Cleveland championship.

In response to those incidents, the NBA ended up creating a rule against "unnatural acts" on the court. Green's most recent Instagram post wasn't the first time he has commented on those rules, which he views as subjective, and it certainly won't be the last.

When Green was suspended for Game 3 of Golden State's opening-round NBA playoff game against the Sacramento Kings last season after he stepped on Domantas Sabonis' chest, he called out the league's "Draymond Rules" and made it clear that he'll never change the way he plays.

"If I was losing, they wouldn't be creating 'Draymond Rules,' " Green said last season. "So, as long as they're creating 'Draymond Rules,' that means we're winning and that's great. They can create as many 'Draymond Rules' as they want. That's beautiful.

"But it doesn't change Draymond. It is what it is."

