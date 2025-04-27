The Warriors' first-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets is as contentious as everyone predicted.

And the war of words carried over past the final buzzer in the Warriors' 104-93 Game 3 win over the Rockets when Draymond Green and Jalen Green had to be separated as the teams left the court.

Did Draymond Green make a painting finger nails gesture at Jalen Green 💀 pic.twitter.com/DEzUMYwAty — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 27, 2025

The Warriors forward brushed off the incident when asked about it by NBC Sports Bay Area's Dalton Johnson after the game.

"Yeah, the game was over," Draymond said. "Don't matter."

But the Rockets guard wasn't as diplomatic, taking a direct shot at Draymond.

"Just talking," Jalen told reporters after the game. "Steph [Curry] had a good game. The reason they won. Just talking. [Draymond] can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way."

Jalen Green on what was going on with him and Draymond Green arguing after the game:



"Just talking. He can't really do much of anything else, so talking is his only way." pic.twitter.com/mLExzRMShy — ClutchFans (@clutchfans) April 27, 2025

Draymond wouldn't confirm if he told Jalen to go paint his nails, as the video alludes to, and he wasn't sure why the young Houston guard was so upset.

"I'm not sure what he took [umbrage] to," Draymond told reporters. "But it was a good win for us."

The Warriors and Rockets are teetering close to an explosion, and tensions will continue to rise as the series progresses.

Golden State and Houston players don't like each other, so expect more fireworks over the next few games.

