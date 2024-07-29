Why Draymond believes Brunson followed his lead by taking discount

New York Knicks guard Jalen Brunson's new contract has Draymond Green written all over it

The Knicks star guard, who was eligible to sign a five-year, $269.1 million deal in 2025, recently signed a four-year, $156.5 million contract extension, which reminds the Warriors forward of his recent four-year, $100 million extension.

“He did the Draymond Green,” Green said on the “Club 520 Podcast." “I signed that [four-year contract] for [$100 million].

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“If I waited, I could’ve gotten four for [$180 million], but I needed to lock my money in. I’d rather lock that [$100 million] in to know that I have that [$100 million] – chasing that extra [$60 million] or [$80 million] and then I don’t get it. I just wasn’t willing to take that risk.”

Now, as for why Brunson, who passed on $113 million guaranteed that he was eligible to sign for a year from now, decided not to take a risk as the face of the Knicks, which is a decision that left Green puzzled.

“Jalen may not be willing to take that risk, but he’s different,” Green added. “You’re the No. 1 option on the New York Knicks.

“Not only are you the No. 1 option on the New York Knicks – and that’s cool – but the city of New York loves you. You’re going to get that 250 [million].”

It’s likely Brunson made his decision with the intention of giving New York financial flexibility to continue building a championship-contending roster following an Eastern Conference semifinal appearance.

But even then, Green couldn’t wrap his head around how an NBA All-Star and the face of an organization left a lofty figure on the table.

“It’s the New York Knicks, they can afford it,” Green added. “You ain’t gotta take no discount. My situation is different because Steph is making [$270 million] and Klay is [$180 million].

“Alright, something had to give. Cool, I will take less, but he’s the top guy. Let Josh Hart or somebody else take less. Like, they’re in my role. Let somebody else take less. Guess what?



“Steph Curry didn’t take a penny less, and neither did Klay Thompson take a penny less. If it’s going to work, somebody will do [it]. I wasn’t expecting them to take less. I don’t know what he’s doing.”

Despite making it clear that he was happy Brunson was able to secure a new deal, Green further questioned Brunson’s deal strategy by citing the upcoming NBA media rights deal that is expected to boost player salaries.

"Some of these extensions I've been looking at, like [Celtics guard Jaylen Brown] signed a four-year [contract], do they not realize that there is TV money coming up?" Green asked.

"The deals are about to get bigger. So he took four for [$154 million]. In a-year-and-a-half, he is going to be making mid-level.”

And although Green makes a reasonable case, Brunson is really not straying away from the forward’s blueprint: reducing risk, cashing in and betting on longevity.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast