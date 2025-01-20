Draymond has mild calf strain, will be re-evaluated in one week

The Warriors will be without Draymond Green for the next handful of games.

Golden State's veteran forward suffered a mild left calf strain early in the first quarter of the Warriors' 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Saturday at Chase Center and will be re-evaluated in one week, the team announced Monday afternoon.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Green already was ruled out for Golden State's matchup against the Boston Celtics on Monday at Chase Center, and before he is re-evaluated in one week will miss the Warriors' next four games against the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls and the Los Angeles Lakers on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, respectively.

In 34 games this season, the veteran forward is averaging 8.4 points, 6.0 rebounds and 5.5 assists per game on 41.5-percent shooting from the field and 36.2 percent from 3-point range.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast