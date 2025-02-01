Kerr shares when Draymond could return from calf injury

Reinforcements are on the way, Dub Nation.

After the Warriors' rough 130-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns on Friday at Chase Center, coach Steve Kerr shared some very welcome news on veteran forward Draymond Green, who has missed seven games with a left calf strain.

"He scrimmaged today and he will practice with us tomorrow, and we're expecting him to play next week sometime," Kerr told reporters. "Not sure which game, but we'll see how he comes out. But he scrimmaged and did fine, so he's on the right track."

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Green sustained the calf strain in Golden State's 122-114 win over the Washington Wizards on Jan. 18. He was re-evaluated Monday, and the 34-year-old had made enough progress to be cleared for light on-court work. And as Kerr mentioned, Green will be back at Warriors practice Saturday.

The Warriors will look to bounce back from Friday's loss on Monday against the Orlando Magic at home. Then, they'll finish the week on the road with games against the Utah Jazz, Los Angeles Lakers and Chicago Bulls on Wednesday, Thursday and Saturday, respectively. Green could return for any of those games.

Golden State is 3-4 without Green during his latest injury absence and 6-8 overall without him during the 2024-25 NBA season. After Friday's loss, during which Steph Curry shot 5-of-14 from the field, the Warriors star made it clear Green's return won't be a quick fix for Golden State's woes.

"That's just building off chemistry over 13 years, so it it helps for sure," Curry told reporters of Green's ability to free him up. "But we've got bigger issues than that alone. You can't expect him to come back and the offense is just humming just because of his presence. He's going to help for sure, but we got to put everything together knowing we've had a lot of different rotations, a lot of different combinations of guys, a lot of different starting lineups.

"So he will obviously help, but you have to address everything else, too."

At 24-24, the middling Warriors certainly have a lot to fix. But hopefully, they'll have Green back in the mix soon to help in their quest to do so.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast