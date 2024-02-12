Watch Draymond sink incredible half-court buzzer-beater vs. Jazz

Is Draymond Green the long-lost third Splash Brother?

Green certainly made a case for himself when he drilled a buzzer-beater from half court as time expired in the second quarter of the Warriors' matchup with the Utah Jazz on Monday night at Delta Center.

DRAYMOND FROM HALF COURT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yoTIMJtrr2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2024

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

DRAYMOND FROM HALF COURT 🤯 pic.twitter.com/yoTIMJtrr2 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) February 13, 2024

The remarkable shot was Green's second 3-pointer of the night, giving Golden State a 63-55 lead over Utah at the break.

The All-Star forward entered Tuesday's matchup with the Jazz shooting 40 percent from beyond the arc during the 2023-24 NBA season.

The Warriors have turned the corner since Green's return from an indefinite suspension, registering a 7-4 record since the 33-year-old returned to the court against the Memphis Grizzlies on Jan. 16.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast