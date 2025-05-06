Draymond clowns Chuck for failed Warriors Game 7 prediction

Many counted the Warriors out after they let their first-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets reach seven games despite starting with a 3-1 lead.

One doubter was NBA on TNT host Charles “Chuck” Barkley. Before Sunday’s Game 7 tip-off, he dished one of his infamous “guarantees” in favor of the Rockets – but he was a bit off the mark as the Warriors won 103-89 and advanced to the Western Conference semifinals.

Longtime Warriors icon Draymond Green caught wind of Barkley’s failed prediction and made a sarcastic Instagram Story post about it.

Green wrote, “MY OG Brother doesn’t understand Championship pedigree,” adding, “We love you Chuckster!”

Ouch – Green spared no mercy.

Barkley, a retired 16-year NBA veteran and Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame inductee, accomplished virtually everything a player would want to. However, Barkley failed to reach one massive goal.

Barkley retired ringless.

Green, on the other hand, has won four NBA championships with the Warriors thus far in his 13-year career in the Bay. He rightfully doesn’t care for doubts coming from those who have accomplished less than him.

Still, Green quietly – with a teeny-tiny font – acknowledged Barkley’s international career with Team USA.

“You do have a couple golds though,” Green wrote about Barkley’s pair of Olympic gold medals. Ironically, Green has two gold medals, too.

To the anticipation of Dub Nation and others, Green and Golden State lived to see another day and earned a second-round series with star guard Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves.

But the Warriors' prevailing caught Barkley off guard. And Green is having fun with the analyst’s incorrect “guarantee.”

