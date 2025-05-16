Why Draymond Green is hesitant about Warriors potentially pursuing another star

Draymond Green is unsure about the Warriors potentially adding another superstar player this offseason.

Speaking to reporters Thursday during exit interviews, Green assessed the franchise's pursuit of a big name this summer.

“As far as stars go, you ultimately hope that what you have is enough because it’s hard to get stars,” Green said. “Even if they’re available, it’s just hard to pull off and not give up something you don’t want to give up. Or, auctioning off the future of your organization. It’s tough to get [a star].

“You see that happen around the league often. And more often than not, they usually don’t work. I think it has not worked way more often than actually has worked. So, you have to be conscious of that. You can’t just go after a name because of the name. We know what winning looks like and how the pieces of the puzzle fit together. And so, we’ll operate in that manner…

“I don’t foresee us auctioning off everything for someone. I could be wrong. But, it’s just how this organization has operated.”

The Warriors' front office already made waves during the 2024-2025 NBA season by acquiring Jimmy Butler via a multi-team trade with the Miami Heat. That move proved to be a good one as it saved Golden State from another mediocre season.

However, despite surging through the tail end of the regular season, Steph Curry’s Grade 1 hamstring strain was too much for Golden State to overcome in the playoffs.

Without their leader, the Warriors looked helpless against the Minnesota Timberwolves, losing four consecutive games after Curry’s injury in Game 1.

Rumors have swirled recently about Golden State adding a megastar like Milwaukee Bucks center Giannis Antetokounmpo. Given how much the franchise would have to part with and the salary-cap implications, the possible trade would be extremely difficult to pull off.

At this point, the Warriors plan to build around Green, Butler and Curry, filling out the roster with complementary pieces. The hope is that with the right lineup composition and a full season together, this version of Golden State can compete for another NBA title.

Clearly, some retooling is needed to get the roster to the point where it can win games without Curry, but going after the likes of Antetokounmpo is a bit beyond reach.

