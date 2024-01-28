NBA admits refs missed Draymond foul on Steph's go-ahead 3 vs. Lakers

Steph Curry's final bucket of the Warriors' crushing 145-144 double-overtime loss to the Los Angeles Lakers on Saturday night at Chase Center shouldn't have counted, the NBA announced Sunday.

In the NBA's Last Two Minute Report, the league wrote that Draymond Green should have been whistled for an offensive foul on a screen he set on Lakers wing Jarred Vanderbilt that freed up Curry to hit a go-ahead 3-pointer with 5.2 seconds remaining in the second extra period.

"Green (GSW) steps toward Vanderbilt (LAL) and he delivers the contact that dislodges Vanderbilt during the screen," the NBA wrote.

Curry's 3-pointer, which gave him a game-high 46 points in the contest, resulted in a brief 144-143 Warriors lead until LeBron James was fouled with 1.2 seconds remaining and made both free throws to ultimately give the Lakers the one-point win.

The frustration felt by Curry was evident moments after the loss when he ripped his jersey as he walked off the court. The spiraling Warriors have lost back-to-back one-point games at home and now sit at 19-24 with NBA MVP frontrunner Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers coming to town for a showdown Tuesday at Chase Center.

