Why Kerr agrees with NBA upgrading Draymond's take foul to Flagrant

SAN FRANCISCO – Warriors coach Steve Kerr has had a few spirited debates with Memphis Grizzlies coach Taylor Jenkins, but they’re in full alignment regarding a foul committed by Draymond Green.

Moreover, the NBA agrees with both coaches, as the league on Saturday upgraded what initially was called a “take” foul on Green in the Grizzlies-Warriors game Friday night to a flagrant 1 foul. Green grabbed the left ankle of Memphis rookie Zach Edey in transition.

Once reviewed by the NBA, the foul was upgraded. Kerr concurred when asked for his opinion after Sunday's practice.

“I agree with it; he grabbed him,” Kerr said of Green. “Definitely take foul like they called. But I had no problem with it being upgraded to a flagrant 1. It's not a basketball play. It was more than a ‘take’ foul.

Zach Edey hit the floor after his foot got caught between Draymond Green's arm.



Jenkins addressed the issue during his postgame news conference.

“There was that one play, we were about to start the break and (Edey is) playing really hard to try to outlet, and Draymond grabs his leg and pulls him down and it doesn't get reviewed,” Jenkins said. “I know there's a code in this league. And I don't understand how that wasn't reviewed. Very disappointing.”

Dribbling into the paint in the third quarter, Green lost his balance and fell onto the floor, resulting in a turnover. When Edey picked up the loose ball and tried to go the other way, his left ankle was grabbed by Green. When Edey lost his footing and fell, referee Andy Naga immediately whistled a “take” foul on Green.

“A ‘take’ foul (is when) you reach, a guy is dribbling by you, and you reach and grab him,” Kerr said. “This was (Green) holding a guy and tripping him in transition. I agree with the flagrant 1.”

Though a flagrant 1 foul does not result in a fine (a flagrant 2 merits a $2,000 fine), the league will collect $6,000 from Green. Later in the game he received two technical fouls ($2,000 each) and was ejected, which added another $2,000.

