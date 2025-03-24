Why ex-NBA vet Allen has Hawks' Daniels over Draymond in DPOY race

Two-way Warriors icon Draymond Green has received much praise for his defense over the past few weeks of the 2024-25 NBA season.

However, some league analysts hesitate to consider the future Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Famer for Defensive Player of the Year. One is Tony Allen, a retired NBA veteran who made six All-Defensive teams over 14 seasons.

Allen on Monday explained in an appearance on FanDuel’s “Run It Back” show with Michelle Beadle, Lou Williams and Chandler Parsons why he has Green trailing Atlanta Hawks up-and-comer Dyson Daniels for the end-of-the-year honor.

“Dray is my boy and he locks stuff up,” Allen told the “Run It Back” crew. “He does a lot of stuff on the court, man. … He gets everybody in the right place, being on the backside of that defense. But I wouldn’t have him as my favorite.

“My favorite is the guy from Atlanta. I like how Dyson is all over the court, man. He’s in the passing lanes. I’ve been watching him; when bigs get that ball in that mid-post and they turn their heads, he sprints from that corner and rips [the ball] from behind. I like his game, man. And he’s up for the challenge.”

Both players are having tremendous seasons. In fact, Green and Daniels even collected three steals apiece when facing each other in the Warriors’ 124-115 loss on Saturday without superstar Steph Curry, who remains rehabbing his pelvic bruise.

Nevertheless, over 57 Golden State games, Green has averaged 1.5 steals, 1.1 blocks and a defensive rating of 109 per 100 possessions with opponents making just 42.8 percent of 14.3 field goals against him – or 48.5 percent of two-point shots and 34.4 of triples.

Over 66 Atlanta games, Daniels has averaged a league-high 3.1 steals, 0.7 blocks and a defensive rating of 111 per 100 possessions with opponents making 49.6 percent of field attempts against him – or 56.5 percent of two-pointers and 38.1 percent of threes.

Each player has a solid case for DPOY. Though Allen admitted he is biased in favor of Daniels.

“You know me, I’m always going to be in favor of the guards,” Allen said. “But Draymond, you know he’s going to politic himself, you know he’s got to put himself in [the conversation].”

Golden State and Atlanta each have 11 games remaining during the regular season and are primed to at least make their conferences’ respective NBA play-in tournaments. Whether Green or Daniels will earn DPOY is unknown, but the race certainly is one to follow down the stretch.

