Draymond cooks ‘sucka' Brooks for Warriors-Rockets postgame disrespect

Draymond Green had one final parting message for Dillon Brooks.

After Green and the Warriors eliminated Brooks and the Houston Rockets in the first round of the 2025 NBA playoffs, the Golden State forward took to his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis," where he criticized Brooks for immediately leaving the court after Game 7 on Sunday at Toyota Center without acknowledging any of his opponents.

"Dillon Brooks ran off the court. So when I say, 'You see what guys are made of,' he ran off the court," Green said. "Like ain't shake nobody up. You admitted you were trying to hurt Steph [Curry's] hand. Again, fine by me, bro. I get it, we all get it when you hoop.

"So if you're going to be on that type of time, wear shades in the press conference, you're going to be talking, you going to be Mr. Big Bad Wolf, don't lose and then not face the music. Don't be that guy. Because, again, you lose a lot of respect for guys in that moment."

Green and Brooks' beef dates back three-plus years, when the two faced off against one another in a fiery series between the Warriors and the Memphis Grizzlies in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals.

"I had a moment with Dillon Brooks when he was with Memphis and I said, 'The dynasty starts after you,' and the reason I said that is because of things like that," Green added.

Green also shared that Rockets forward Tari Eason also left the court immediately after the game, but he eventually caught up with him later in the evening at the arena and gave him a pass for the snub due to his age.

"So then guess what, Tari Eason does it. He leaves the court," Green shared. "I got love for Tari Eason. His mind was talking, my mom almost had to get at him for that one. He was chilling. I've got a lot of love for the way he plays.

"And I ended up catching him right before he was about to walk around the arena ... I waved him down and I went and dapped him up. That was kind of a little save, but don't be that guy, man. But that's who Dillon Brooks is, and we understand you a sucka, man. But Tari Eason, he's not.

"I've got a lot of love for the young fella for the way he goes about his business, the way he plays the game. I've got a lot of love for."

Green shared his parting advice for Eason, who he hopes does not follow down a similar path as Brooks.

"Don't be like that, because when guys lose respect for you in this league, it don't matter and it's going to catch you in the end," Green said. "Like Dillon Brooks couldn't come through in this series, in large part, because nobody on the court respects you. So anything you do, the way it's going to be looked at, the way it's going to be received, it ain't beneficial to your team when you're trying to win championships. When you're trying to compete at the highest level and you're that type of guy, it ain't beneficial to your team and it'll catch you in the end.

"I gained a lot of respect for a lot of guys over there, not that I ever had much respect for dude, but it just shows why you don't. Tari Eason, I still got love and respect for. He a young fella. But I'm going to tell a young fella, don't be like that and don't follow clowns, man."

