Parsons calls out Draymond for ‘little harsh' criticism of Brooks

In the NBA world, there’s plenty of criticism to go around.

Retired forward Chandler Parsons believes Warriors star Draymond Green is wrong for his criticism of Houston Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, who refused to shake Golden State’s hands after Game 7 on Sunday at Toyota Center.

Parsons, Brooks’ teammate for two seasons with the Memphis Grizzlies, pointed out an irony in Green’s message.

"The message is fine. It’s just the messenger is a little interesting here, coming from Draymond Green, who has probably been suspended and fined more than anybody,” Parsons said to host Michelle Beadle and former NBA player Lou Williams on FanDuel TV's "Run It Back" on Thursday morning.

“It’s OK not to like someone; just say that you don’t like him.”

Draymond Green is wrong about Dillon Brooks 👀



As his former teammate, Parsons pushed back on Green's idea that the league’s players unanimously don't respect Brooks.

“'No one respects him' is a little aggressive, a little harsh,” Parsons added. “There’s people that respect him. I had him in Memphis. He’s actually an awesome dude.

“He’s just gone a little sideways, but that’s who he is. That’s how he’s found his calling in the NBA.”

Friction between Green and Brooks dates back three-plus years, when the two faced off against one another in a heated series between the Warriors and the Grizzlies in the 2022 Western Conference semifinals.

As Williams indicated, the impression players give on the floor isn't always reflected behind the scenes. The retired guard, who has experienced it himself, knows Brooks has a distinct demeanor off the court.

“I like Dillon as well. He’s been nothing but respectful towards me the times that I’ve competed against him, even with some of the antics,” Williams said.

“He would do some of those things, and behind the scenes, he would tell you, ‘Bro, I love your game. I respect you. I grew up watching you’. That’s why it’s important to have that optic in that situation.”

Considering the beef between Green and Brooks, however, mutual respect between the two is just a pipe dream at this point.

