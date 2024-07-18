Draymond offers inspiring message to Warriors' Summer League squad

While the Warriors' 2024 NBA Summer League squad continues their undefeated run, one of Golden State's biggest stars delivered a key message to the players vying for a permanent role on basketball's biggest stage.

During a halftime interview in the Warriors' 92-82 Summer League win over the Chicago Bulls on Sunday, Draymond Green revealed the inspiring words he shared with Golden State's Summer League squad, offering profound advice about why executing the little things is essential for any player hoping to make a leap to the NBA.

"Really just telling them what gets you on the floor in the NBA game," Green explained. "Everyone will always tell you, ' Aw man you got to go score the basketball,' but the reality is, Steph Curry is going to have the ball. LeBron James is going to have the ball, James Harden is going to have the ball. You're not going to have the ball, so you may as well practice doing the little things now, because that's what people want to be looking for.

"Defense will always get you on the court in the NBA. Rebounding will always get you on the court in the NBA, and you can control those things. And just to be a good teammate."

Summer League star Daeqwon Plowden is a perfect example of Green's advice panning out, with the 25-year-old landing a two-way contract with the Warriors after a handful of strong showings that were highlighted by his willingness to unselfishly operate within the flow of the game.

Golden State's Summer League coach Anthony Vereen echoed a similar sentiment as Green, praising Plowden for his ability to efficiently operate in a role-player capacity despite being capable of carrying a bigger load, which in turn resulted in the dynamic forward receiving his first NBA contract.

While the NBA is the ultimate goal of the majority of players participating in Summer League, Green also highlighted that there are other professional leagues with scouts in attendance, and the annual showcase is a tremendous opportunity to showcase skills that could open up a number of opportunities to play basketball at the next level.

"Lastly to understand that it's not just NBA teams here watching you, or this team," Green said. "There's 29 other teams, but there's also European scouts, so just make sure that you have a good showing in all aspects."

After an undefeated 3-0 run in the California Classic, Golden State has begun Summer League play with three consecutive wins in Las Vegas, in large part due to the unit's ability to cohesively band together and handle the little details Green mentioned.

