Draymond Green wishes he had the one particular trait possessed by Warriors teammate Brandin Podziemski.

Green was asked about Podziemski’s incredible 26-point performance in the Warriors' 109-106 Game 4 victory over the Houston Rockets on Monday night at Chase Center, with the Golden State veteran explaining what makes his young teammate so good.

“The skill is there, but it’s his heart,” Green said. “I like to call it irrational confidence… although he puts work in. But he has irrational confidence. It’s one of those things I actually wish I had.

“But he just has the ultimate belief in himself and his abilities. And he went out there and showed it. And quite honestly, he’s been showing it for the last few months. Since he came back from his injury, he’s pretty much been lights out.”

Podziemski’s fearless play in Game 4 helped the Warriors tremendously. With the Rockets double-teaming Steph Curry at every chance, the 22-year-old was left with plenty of wide-open looks that he took advantage of.

Since the Jimmy Butler trade, Podziemski’s latent potential has been unlocked. The new lineup has allowed the second-year player to play off the ball, zipping through defenders and getting plenty of wide-open looks. Given how Houston hounded Curry, the offensive outburst from Podziemski was crucial to the victory.

With Golden State up 3-1 in the best-of-seven game series, Podziemski's swagger and irrational self-confidence will be needed as the Warriors face down the Rockets in Game 5 in Houston on Wednesday night.

