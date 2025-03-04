Draymond explains outburst after Podz 3-pointers in Warriors' win

Warriors veteran Draymond Green knows as well as anyone: when you talk the talk, you have to walk the walk.

Not only does that apply to antagonistic comments against opponents, but also to supportive advice given to teammates.

That's why Green made it a point to be noticeably excited on the Warriors' bench when guard Brandin Podziemski hit consecutive 3-pointers in the fourth quarter of Golden State's 119-101 win over the Charlotte Hornets on Monday night at Spectrum Center.

Podz's second straight 3 had Draymond HYPED 💦pic.twitter.com/7BtjIUsZUX — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) March 4, 2025

After the game, Green revealed the reasoning behind his emotion at a time when the Warriors already led by double digits.

"You can't share beliefs of what you think someone needs to do better, and then when they do it, not big up them," Green told reporters. "You got to have that same energy."

Essentially, Green wanted to give Podziemski some added positive reinforcement after he and coach Steve Kerr shared some key guidance to the 22-year-old following a disappointing performance in Saturday's loss to the Philadelphia 76ers.

"One thing we're always preaching to [Podziemski] is just be decisive," Green explained. "We believe he's a really good shooter, a really good basketball player -- can be for a long time in this league.

"But he gets down on himself quite a bit. Just want him to always understand that we all have belief in you, but also that belief can't exceed the belief that you have in yourself. Responding to every shot -- it's a long journey, man. You can't ride that roller coaster. So, just relaying that to him; we believe. He had a tough game last game, and I told him I think it was because -- you had one tough game in the last 10, 11. He's been playing great.

"... You're starting this game off having a tough game because you're second-guessing everything. So Steve got on him a little bit last game. You can't allow that to make you second-guess yourself more. Let that charge you forward. Let that turn you up more. Let that make you more decisive, because ultimately, that's what Steve is doing it for.

"It's like, BP, you're holding onto the ball too long. He knows how to make every play. The only time he holds the ball too long is when you get in your head and you start overthinking. So, just letting him know about that. Don't overthink anything. Everybody over here has the utmost belief in you. Be aggressive."

So when Podziemski confidently cashed in on a pair of threes on back-to-back possessions, Green was sure to acknowledge his teammate's decisive actions that helped Golden State put away the game.

Podziemski finished Monday's contest with 19 points, including four 3-pointers, plus 11 rebounds, which falls in line with his consistently solid play after returning from an abdomen injury in late January. Since then, he's averaged 13.8 points, 5.7 rebounds and 3.9 assists with rising shooting efficiency while transitioning back into a starting role.

And if Green's support has its intended effect, those numbers only should continue to improve for the promising second-year guard.

