Draymond Green revealed off-the-court news directly related to his NBA career on Tuesday.

The 14-year Warriors veteran announced that he is enjoying the process of writing a book in a conversation with Ryan Clark, Channing Crowder, and Fred Taylor on “The Pivot” podcast.

“I don’t even know if I’m supposed to say this, but I’m writing a book,” Green told Clark, Crowder and Taylor. “And that process is so therapeutic for me, because it’s actually where I worked my way through, like, ‘Oh, sh–, it is two different people.’”

With our All Access Daily newsletter, stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! SIGN UP HERE SIGN UP HERE

Dub Nation, get ready to meet author Draymond Green.

The four-time NBA champion is excited about his literary endeavors because of the opportunity to highlight the differences in his personality on and off the court. Green understands – and seemingly embraces – his on-court disposition, but believes who he is away from basketball couldn’t be more unproblematic.

“Like, they probably think I’m crazy as hell,” Green said of basketball fans to Clark, Crowder and Taylor. “But [I am] two different people; on the court, I’m a menace. But off the court, I think I’m arguably one of the nicest people you’ll ever meet.

“On the court, I’m a menace. [I’m] two completely different people.”

Green undoubtedly is a menace on the hardwood. The 35-year-old has collected 163 technical fouls, 18 flagrant fouls and 20 ejections throughout his 13 regular seasons, and Green also has been involved in some of the game’s most iconic altercations, for better or worse.

But the Warriors forward claims to be quiet in his personal life.

Green told Clark, Crowder and Taylor that he doesn’t speak nearly as much off the court as on it, and that perspective will be detailed in his book.

There aren’t any more details on Green’s book outside of what he said Tuesday. It will be interesting to see what the Golden State legend shares in print when the time comes.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast