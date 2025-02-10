Why Draymond vs. Portis is matchup to watch in Warriors-Bucks game

With Milwaukee superstar Giannis Antetokounmpo sidelined and the always fascinating duel between Stephen Curry and Damian Lillard uncertain when the Warriors (26-26) face the Bucks (28-23) on Monday, there still is one clash with the potential for fireworks.

Golden State’s Draymond Green and Milwaukee’s Bobby Portis are kindred spirits insofar as both are edgy competitors known to push the limits of intensity.

Officials surely will pay close attention to the two power forwards when the teams meet at Fiserv Forum. Coverage on NBC Sports Bay Area begins with "Warriors Pregame Live" at 4 p.m. PT, with tipoff scheduled shortly after 5.

The absence of Antetokounmpo (left calf strain) translates to more minutes for Portis, who shuttles between his customary Sixth Man role and the starting lineup. After being subjected to an assortment of ejections, fines and suspensions early in his career – including punching a teammate – the 6-foot-10, 250-pound Arkansas native has settled in with the Bucks and become a fan favorite.

Portis, who turned 30 on Monday, is Milwaukee’s No. 3 scorer behind Antetokounmpo (31.8) and Lillard (25.3), averaging 14 points per game, along with 8.2 rebounds. He also spreads the floor with 37.5-percent shooting from distance, mostly from the corners. He has scored at least 20 points eight times this season, including a season-high 34 on Dec. 21. He played 30 minutes Sunday in a win over the Philadelphia 76ers, finishing with 18 points, 13 rebounds and five assists.

The most surprising statistic attached to Portis indicates his growing emotional maturity. He has been whistled for only two technical fouls – Draymond is among NBA leaders with eight – and no flagrant fouls. He brings to the Bucks an energy that is contagious.

Green serves a similar role for the Warriors. Despite an unremarkable stat line – six points, seven assists, four rebounds – his zeal at both ends, along with Curry’s shooting, drove Golden State’s second-half comeback in a win Saturday in Chicago.

In his first game with new teammate Jimmy Butler, Draymond was a team-best plus-27 over 32 minutes. So, yes, they can be good for each other.

With Giannis out, Draymond will have to match or exceed the impact of Portis. Their matchup could get feisty, but each knows he is vital to his team.

Green-Portis can’t match the scoring pyrotechnics missing if Curry (left quad soreness) and Lillard (right hamstring soreness), both listed as questionable, are held out. If they are cleared, well, that would be a welcome addition to a feast for the eyes.

