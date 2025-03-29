Draymond reveals his kids cried after Warriors traded Wiggins to Heat

The Warriors’ trading fan-favorite wing Andrew Wiggins to the Miami Heat hit close to home for Golden State icon Draymond Green.

The four-time NBA champion explained how Wiggins’ involuntary departure emotionally impacted his children during a segment on "The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis."

“My kids cried when they found out Wiggs was gone because his kids and my kids have a great relationship,” Green told co-host and ex-Warriors guard Baron Davis. “They cried when they found out. And I told Wiggs, because I saw him right after the deadline and All-Star break, ‘Man, my kids were crying when they found out your girls were gone.’

“He was like, ‘Bruh, that’s the only thing Amyah (Wiggins’ eldest daughter) kept saying, “Wait, so I don’t get to see my friends anymore?”’ So, there’s so much more than just basketball there.”

The moment sure was bigger than basketball.

Green, Wiggins and their loved ones grew close after the two were teammates in Golden State from the 2019-2020 campaign until Feb. 5, the day Golden State acquired then-Miami star Jimmy Butler.

And Wiggins, an 11-year NBA veteran, shone on the court with the Warriors. He earned the lone NBA All-Star appearance and championship of his career thus far with the franchise during a thrilling 2021-22 run and averaged 16.7 points, 4.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists throughout his 307-game tenure in Golden State.

Green and his children definitely will miss Wiggins. However, Green is glad Wiggins is flourishing in Miami – averaging a strong 19.9 points per game – and wasn’t too upset the ex-Golden State wing helped the Heat to a 112-86 win over the Warriors on Tuesday at Kaseya Center.

“To see your brother on the other side, it was definitely weird,” Green said about facing Wiggins on Tuesday. “Obviously, I’m pissed off we lost a game we needed and wanted to win, but I’m also happy to see Wiggs play well. Because again, the love that’s there, it’s bigger than just a game. …”

Family comes before hoops for Green. And Wiggins is family.

