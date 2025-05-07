Draymond has great Batman analogy for Butler, Hield's contributions

An important DC Universe trio was called to action on Tuesday night.

After Steph Curry left Game 1 of the Western Conference semifinals against the Minnesota Timberwolves at Target Center with a left hamstring strain, the Warriors needed a new Batman. And Batman needed a new Robin. And both needed a new Alfred.

With the recent developments to the lore of the Warriors Cinematic Universe, there were two candidates most likely to answer the call.

Speaking to reporters after the game, Warriors forward Draymond Green praised veteran teammates Jimmy Butler and Buddy Hield for their clutch performances in the wake of Curry's untimely injury.

Draymond praises Jimmy and Buddy for stepping up after Steph's injury 🙌 pic.twitter.com/9qVJnKcNBi — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) May 7, 2025

"Robin (Butler) turned into Batman, Alfred (Hield) turned into Robin and they just filled in," Green said. "It was beautiful to see. Everybody played great minutes."

If you haven't kept up with the latest Warriors character developments, Butler famously declared himself the Robin to Curry's Batman earlier in the postseason, while Hield anointed himself Alfred, Bruce Wayne's butler in the comic book series.

Of course, with Curry out, the Warriors needed an interim Batman, which Butler provided.

However, Hield (24 points) out-scored Butler (20 points) in the game and hilariously stole the lead title from Butler in the two players' postgame press conference.

"I'm Batman today," Hield proclaimed. "I saved the day. [Jimmy] is still Robin."

Regardless of which fictional character each player is, the Warriors needed key players to step up.

Butler and Hield did exactly that.

