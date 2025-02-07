Draymond, two other Warriors to participate in NBA All-Star events

Draymond Green, Moses Moody and Buddy Hield will participate in some of the NBA All-Star weekend festivities.

The sharpshooting Hield will participate in the Starry 3-Point Contest, while Green and Moody will team up in the Kia Skills Challenge.

The 3-Point Contenst is familiar territory for Hield, as he has participated in it three times, winning in 2020 with the Sacramento Kings.

Green has made four All-Star teams in his career, and this is the second time he will participate in the Skills Challenge.

Moody will make his first-ever appearance at All-Star Weekend as he and Green face duos from the San Antonio Spurs, Cleveland Cavaliers and a rookie team.

All eyes will be on the Bay Area for the All-Star festivities as the NBA's mid-season showcase comes to Chase Center for the first time. Steph Curry is the sole Golden State player to make the All-Star roster and will look to put on a show for the hometown fans.

NBA All-Star Saturday Night will occur Feb. 15 at Chase Center with the Skills Challenge, 3-Point Contest and Dunk Contest.

