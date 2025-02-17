Draymond criticizes decision to include Rising Stars in All-Star Game

Warriors star Draymond Green isn't fond of the new NBA All-Star Game format.

The inaugural four-team tournament at the annual exhibition game includes three teams comprised of All-Stars -- Shaq's OGs, Chuck's Global Stars and Kenny's Young Stars -- along with the winning team from Friday night's Rising Stars game. And even though that squad, Candace's Rising Stars, includes Green's Warriors teammate Trayce Jackson-Davis, the veteran forward doesn't think the youngsters should see the floor Sunday night at Chase Center.

"I had to work so hard to play on Sunday night of All-Star Weekend," Green said Sunday on TNT's All-Star pregame show. "And because ratings are down, because the game is bad, we're bringing in Rising Stars. That's not a fix. I never played in the Rising Stars game. My first two years, I didn't touch that game. And these guys get to touch the All-Star floor on Sunday night, like when the floor is the floor?

"You know, in America the President has Air Force One, right? Yeah, they have several of those planes. It's only Air Force One if the President is on it. That's the All-Star floor. You have the court. You have the events. It's a nice looking court. When All-Stars are on the court, now it's the All-Star court. Those guys did not make the All-Star team.

"To be playing in the All-Star Game, and you did not make the All-Star team, is absurd."

The All-Star Game’s new format also comes with a cash prize consisting of a $1.8 million pool. Each player on the winning team will receive $125,000. Players on the second-place team will walk away with $50,000, and those on the third and fourth-place team each get $25,000.

After his Rising Stars win Friday, Jackson-Davis reflected on playing against the league's biggest names on Sunday.

“The check is great and all, but beating those dudes is worth 10 times that,” Jackson-Davis said. “Just going out there and competing and having fun. I like our team a lot. I like our chances.”

Green, a four-time All-Star himself, isn't one to hold his opinions back, especially when he's on TV. And with the All-Star Game taking place in the Bay at Chase Center, Green wants his home court to welcome the league's best -- and not rising -- talents.

