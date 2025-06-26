Draymond Green offered Utah Jazz rookie Ace Bailey some brutally honest advice after the young forward made waves with his pre-2025 NBA Draft workouts, or lack thereof.

Bailey, the Rutgers product, canceled a pre-draft workout with the Philadelphia 76ers on June 20, a move that sparked backlash from some around the league before the 18-year-old eventually was selected with the No. 5 pick in the draft on Wednesday night.

Green was asked by co-host Baron Davis on the latest episode of his podcast, "The Draymond Green Show With Baron Davis," if Bailey's controversial decision to skip the workout hurt his draft stock after once being viewed as a potential top-three pick.

"I don't necessarily think it hurt. It didn't hurt. You went [fifth], whoop-de-f--king-do. It didn't hurt that," Green said. "But you're walking into the NBA with a strike, and I think that's what's most important to understand. You're walking in with a question mark on character. You're walking in with a question mark on work ethic. You're walking in with a question mark on your camp.

"My thing to him and his camp would be, understand where you are. It's fine, no big deal, you went fifth in the draft. As I said earlier in the show, that s--t don't matter no more. It matters for a salary, and that's about it."

While Green doesn't believe Bailey's decision is that big of a deal, he does believe the rookie now is under more pressure to put his best foot forward.

"It's now time to go play, so be the first person in the gym, don't go into the organization causing any problems, going to the organization knowing there's some guys that have been there before you," Green added. "You can learn from them, but I ain't saying go bow down to anybody, but know there are some guys that know more than you that you can learn from.

"Go in there and be a great rookie. That don't mean don't go play great, go be a great rookie. Don't go in there thinking stuff's going to be your way, because you already got a strike. This league will move on from you fast."

Bailey seems ready to answer the call.

"I feel like once I come in, it's going to be a lot of work," Bailey told ESPN on Wednesday night. "I feel like I'm a person that likes to work out a lot. I'm going to push my teammates to be the best they can be. I want to come in and be a leader as a young cat."

