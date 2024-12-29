Dray passes Richardson for third-most 3-pointers in Warriors history

When Draymond Green retires, his 3-point shooting won't go down as a primary aspect of his legacy.

Yet, with three 3-pointers in Saturday's 109-105 win over the Phoenix Suns, the veteran Golden State forward jumped into exclusive shooting company.

In fact, the only two players with more made 3-pointers in Warriors franchise history are perhaps the two most prolific shooters in NBA history.

That's right. At 702 made 3s for his career, Green now has passed Jason Richardson for third-most as a Warrior -- trailing only the Splash Brothers, Steph Curry and Klay Thompson.

Though each of Green's trio of triples on Saturday night came in the second quarter, they ended up being quite pivotal in keeping Golden State within striking distance as his teammates struggled on offense. Green ended the opening half as the Warriors' leading scorer with 16 points.

The 34-year-old now is shooting 37.4 percent from behind the arc this season, the third-highest mark of his career. After starting out as a fairly solid 3-point shooter in his early NBA days, Green bottomed out for a few seasons; he never shot above 31 percent from beyond the arc from 2016-17 to 2022-23.

But he seems to have some mojo back from range since then, highlighted by a career-best 39.5 percent mark last season. It's never a primary responsibility for Green, but it certainly doesn't hurt the Warriors when he does get hot.

Now, as far as the Warriors' record books, Green can set his sights on Thompson for No. 2 on the franchise career 3-pointers made list. He only needs -- checks notes -- 1,779 more triples to catch his longtime teammate.

Maybe Green will have to settle for bronze.

