Draymond Green

Draymond picks up Flagrant, Tech in controversial sequence vs. Grizz

By Ali Thanawalla

A contentious moment was bound to happen with Draymond Green facing the Memphis Grizzlies.

The combustible sequence happened early in the fourth quarter on Saturday night at Chase Center when the Warriors forward committed a hard foul on Grizzlies rookie center Zach Edey.

Tempers flared for a few seconds before order was restored. But the referees reviewed the play and assessed a Flagrant Foul Penalty 1, much to Green's bewilderment.

Draymond was assessed a Flagrant 1 for this play on Zach Edey 🤨

[image or embed]

— Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) January 4, 2025 at 7:36 PM

Green got much enjoyment out of Edey missing the first free throw and could be seen saying "Ball don't lie."

But Green's beef with the refs didn't end there.

On the Warriors' next possession, Green drained a 3-pointer and let the refs hear about it. Naturally, he was hit with a Technical foul.

Green wasn't the only Warriors player to catch the ire of the officiating crew, as a Dennis Schroder picked up a Technical foul a few minutes later when he screamed at the Grizzlies following a driving layup and a foul.

The good news for the Warriors is that all the free throws they gave to the Grizzlies didn't come back to bite them.

