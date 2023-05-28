Dray hilariously wouldn't mind passing Heat blown-lead torch

When the Warriors notoriously blew a three-games-to-one series lead in the 2016 NBA Finals, it became an unrelenting internet meme that has followed the team to this day.

And, understandably, Golden State forward Draymond Green is ready for some of that ridicule to pass onto another team.

In the latest episode of "The Draymond Green Show" podcast (posted before Game 6 of the Eastern Conference finals), Green reacted to the Celtics' Game 5 win over the Miami Heat and wondered if Boston really could overcome the 3-0 hole they once faced.

"Can they close the deal? I don't know, man. I don't know. First time from 3-0. That's an interesting one. That's an interesting one -- first team to come back from a 3-0 deficit," Green pondered. "We would love to see it, wouldn't we? Maybe I wouldn't have to hear about 3-1 anymore if this team comes back from 3-0.

"You could throw the 3-1 in the dirt, like, forget about it, I'm sick of it, and talk about 3-0. It'd be a much better story for me, personally, to hear. It'd be a much better story."

While blowing a 3-0 lead is worse than the 3-1 lead Golden State surrendered to the Cleveland Cavaliers in 2016, the Warriors' choke job came as they fought for an NBA title -- not in the conference finals.

But though the stakes were higher in 2016, there's no denying that the Heat blowing the first 3-0 lead in NBA playoff history would take some heat off the Warriors. It might also help out Green on a personal level, as the four-time NBA champion himself has taken responsibility for the Finals collapse after he was suspended for Game 5 of the 2016 series.

Despite his postseason wishes, in Green predicted in his pre-Game 6 podcast episode that the Heat would advance to the Finals after defeating the Celtics in six games. Instead, Boston on Saturday forced a Game 7 at TD Garden, set for 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

It goes without saying Dub Nation and NBA fans around the world won't ever forget what happened in 2016. But, should the Celtics complete the most improbable comeback in league history, it might just slip their minds for a second.

