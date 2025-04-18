The Warriors' upcoming first-round NBA playoff series against the Houston Rockets will be spicy.

That's the safest bet on the planet.

The second safest bet? There will be ejections.

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

Golden State and Houston don't like each other, and each team has combustible players, so there surely will be fireworks as the best-of-seven series progresses.

Rockets forward Dillon Brooks, who earned 16 technical fouls during the 2024-25 regular season, was asked by reporters Thursday if there will be ejections during the series, which starts Sunday at Toyota Center.

"I don't know," Brooks said. "I'm not going to get ejected. I'll leave that to somebody else."

Dillon Brooks on how many ejections to expect in the Rockets and Warriors series



"I don't know. I'm not gonna get ejected. I'll leave that to somebody else."



(Via @JTGatlin)

pic.twitter.com/hD1GUgbhh0 — Fullcourtpass (@Fullcourtpass) April 17, 2025

That "somebody else" Brooks is referring to likely is Warriors forward Draymond Green, who has his own history of arguing with referees and fiery antics with opponents.

Green picked up 13 technical fouls during the recently completed season, three fewer than Brooks.

Ironically, Green and Brooks were each ejected just once this season. But Houston guard Fred VanVleet was ejected three times this season, while second-year guard Amen Thompson was disqualified early twice.

So while Brooks might be insinuating that he'll leave the ejections to Green, the eight-year NBA veteran is more likely to see one of his teammates get an early shower.

The fact that ejections are a topic of conversation leading into the series speaks to everyone's expectations for the Warriors and Rockets.

So, get your popcorn ready.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast