Kuminga reveals Mutombo's significant impact on his NBA journey

Hall of Famer Dikembe Mutombo's sudden passing on Monday morning rocked the basketball world, with Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga among those blindsided by the tragic news.

Kuminga, who like Mutombo, was born and raised in the Democratic Republic of the Congo, detailed how impactful the legendary big man was on his own NBA journey.

"It was crazy news early in the morning. It's very sad. Great person," Kuminga told reporters at Warriors Media Day at Chase Center on Monday. "I got to meet him acouple times and share moments, and we all look up to him. Pretty much every Congolese kid. Every African kid coming from Africa, one of the first Congolese to ever play in the NBA, someone who had a great career.

"If you look at things he did, just based off basketball, how he helped to build a lot of things in the country. He helpeda lot of kids come in, and they're reaching their goals. He was a great man, and it's just very sad that happened. We're all going to miss him. It's just very sad to hear that news.

"He was a very great guy. A lot of people -- maybe a lot of people didn't know who he was, but once you sit down with him and just talk to him, he's a very happy person."

Mutombo spent 17 seasons in the NBA, becoming one of the most feared defenders in league history during stints with the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Houston Rockets, Philadelphia 76ers, New York Knicks and New Jersey Nets.

Mutombo was a four-time NBA Defensive Player of the Year, eight-time All-Star, two-time rebounding champ and also lead the league in blocks three times.He rearned three All-NBA selections and six All-Defensive nods during his storied career.

Known for his trademarked block celebration and infectiously warm energy, Mutombo leaves behind an irreplacable basketball legacy that forever cements him amongst the sport's most prominent figures.

