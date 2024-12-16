How Dunleavy believes Warriors' Schröder trade can benefit Podziemski

While the Warriors' recent trade for veteran guard Dennis Schröder could minimize Brandin Podziemski's role, the move still could benefit the second-year guard.

Golden State general manager Mike Dunleavy spoke to local reporters on Monday and was asked how the trade for Schröder impacts Podziemski after the 21-year-old's slow start to the 2024-25 NBA season.

"I think this move, for both him and Steph [Curry], is something we view as additive and helps them," Dunleavy explained. "Brandin was really really good last year, and I think part of it was having Steph and [Chris Paul], two other handlers, alongside him. And so I think this move enables Brandin and Steph to always be on the court with another handler. Whether it's the two of them or Dennis and Brandin or Dennis and Steph.

"I think it makes a lot of sense, and again, I think this is something that boosts and helps Brandin. So we feel good about it in that regard as well."

As Dunleavy mentioned, Podziemski oftentimes shared the backcourt with future Hall of Famers Curry and Paul during his rookie season and averaged 9.2 points, 5.8 rebounds and 3.7 assists per game on 45.4-percent shooting from the field and 38.5 percent from 3-point range in 74 games (28 starts) last season.

Through 24 games (eight starts) this season, Podziemski is averaging 7.7 points, 4.6 rebounds and 3.4 assists per game on 37.6-percent shooting from the field and an eye-popping 25 percent from 3-point range.

If the addition of Schröder can alleviate some pressure off Podziemski, it certainly would help the second-year guard return to his NBA All-Rookie First Team form.

