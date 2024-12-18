Schröder shares son's hilarious reaction to Warriors trade

Dennis Schröder’s son is a big fan of Steph Curry.

The newest member of the Warriors explained his son Dennis Jr.’s reaction upon hearing that he had been traded to Golden State.

“He was like, ‘Oh, we’re lucky, now it’s a good team at least,’ ” Schröder said at his introductory press conference on Tuesday. “That was the first thing, and I had to laugh and I was in a bad mood. He’s of course a Steph Curry fan…

Stay in the game with the latest updates on your beloved Bay Area and California sports teams! Sign up here for our All Access Daily newsletter.

“He watches every game, all he does is basketball and he’s going to be thrilled to see him. Even yesterday when I came in, he was like ‘Was Steph Curry there?’ I was like, ‘You’re not going to ask me how I’m doing?’ ”

"He was like, 'Oh, we're lucky. Now it's a good team at least.' " Dennis Schröder's son is a big fan of Steph and the Warriors 😂



[image or embed] — Warriors on NBC Sports Bay Area (@nbcswarriors.bsky.social) December 17, 2024 at 4:13 PM

The well-traveled NBA veteran comes to a Warriors team in desperate need of stability and a second scoring option behind Curry. The 31-year-old averaged 18.4 points and 6.6 assists per game this season with the Brooklyn Nets.

Figuring out consistent scoring options behind Curry will be the biggest challenge for Steve Kerr and the rest of the Warriors. Golden State started the 2024-25 NBA season red hot but since has cooled down, winning just four of their last 13 games to fall to 14-11 and eighth place in the Western Conference.

It’s unrealistic to expect Curry to be otherworldly every single night, so the addition of Schröder will give the team another strong two-way player who can make shots under pressure.

Kerr expects that the veteran will play the bulk of the non-Curry minutes, but didn’t rule out playing them together in the backcourt.

Of course, pairing the two on the court will be a big hit for Dennis Jr. and Golden State fans.

Download and follow the Dubs Talk Podcast